Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS.

NYSE:MAA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 501,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

