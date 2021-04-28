Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
