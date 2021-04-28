Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

