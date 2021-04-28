MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Volume Tops $163,801.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $12.73 or 0.00023312 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $136.55 million and $163,801.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00517401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.18 or 0.02492787 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,727,086 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.