Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in April

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAIFF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 318,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,960. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

