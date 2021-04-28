Minereum (MNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,589.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $44,589.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

