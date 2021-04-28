Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $37,459.52

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $37,459.52 and $38,914.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

