MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $404,650.25 and approximately $54.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

