Mirrored Apple Price Hits $136.84 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.63 million and approximately $325,047.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $136.84 or 0.00251798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00273512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.92 or 0.01030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00729063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,309.36 or 0.99931586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 245,761 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

