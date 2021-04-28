Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $514.18 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $33.04 million and $77,740.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $514.18 or 0.00941179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 64,255 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

