Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $157,600.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $8.12 or 0.00014770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $29.31 million and $157,600.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.01035971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.00735816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.95 or 0.99699882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,611,051 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

