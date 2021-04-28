Mirrored Twitter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $764,529.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for $68.01 or 0.00124648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $33.92 million and $764,529.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 498,754 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

