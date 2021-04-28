Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,992.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and $189,992.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $43.87 or 0.00080547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 718,531 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

