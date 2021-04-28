Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 461,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,382. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About Mitesco
