Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 461,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,382. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Mitesco alerts:

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.