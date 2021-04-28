Mithril 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $192.17 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $134.53 million and $192.17 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00354739 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001778 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004989 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.