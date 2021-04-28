Mizuho Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $216.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

