Mizuho Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $216.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.
Shares of LLY traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
