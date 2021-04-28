MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Up 465.2% in April

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 465.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MJARF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. MJardin Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

