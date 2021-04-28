MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $265.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,975,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

