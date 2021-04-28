MMOCoin Hits Market Cap of $764,971.28 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $764,971.28 and $1,256.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

