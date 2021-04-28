MobileGo Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1.34 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

