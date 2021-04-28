Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $630,544.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038312 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004874 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,431,443 coins and its circulating supply is 3,931,443 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.