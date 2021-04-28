Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 87.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

