Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
