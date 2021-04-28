Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 279,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

