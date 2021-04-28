Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

NYSE MOH traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

