Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.98 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.66. The company had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.44. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.