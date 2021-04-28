Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 530,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.