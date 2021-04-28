Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $13,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

