Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 475,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

