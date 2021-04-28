Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

MDLZ opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

