Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 237,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,974,235 shares.The stock last traded at $61.07 and had previously closed at $58.72.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

