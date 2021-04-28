Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

