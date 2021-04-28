Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $27,704.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.00793679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

