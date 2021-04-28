Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $32,099.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.48 or 0.00761118 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004394 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

