Monero Price Reaches $435.47 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $7.79 billion and approximately $879.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $435.47 or 0.00793679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,897,167 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

