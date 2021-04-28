MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Hits $4.35 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $19,454.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,589,520 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

