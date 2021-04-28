Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 268.60 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.