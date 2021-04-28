Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.43

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.43 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 266.20 ($3.48). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.60 ($3.46), with a volume of 986,383 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.