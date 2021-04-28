Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIHL stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 960,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,411. Montague International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Montague International Company Profile

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

