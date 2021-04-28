Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 21,300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.

