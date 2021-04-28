Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 2,779 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 192,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

