Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 822 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 176,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,094,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

