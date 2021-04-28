Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 986 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.02. The company had a trading volume of 265,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.