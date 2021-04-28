Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,947. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

