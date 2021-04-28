Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after buying an additional 667,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,242,000.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 25,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,258. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

