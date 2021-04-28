Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 348,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

