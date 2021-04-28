Montecito Bank & Trust Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day moving average is $315.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.