Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $249,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in General Motors by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 134,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 226,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,559,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.