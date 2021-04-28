Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

