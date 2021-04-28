Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 154,870 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,048,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 266,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.