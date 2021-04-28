Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 208,885 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

