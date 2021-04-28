Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 29,010 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

